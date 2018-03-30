How to . . . change your MyFitnessPal password

If you are a user of fitness app MyFitnessPal, you may want to look at changing your password.

Under Armour, which bought the app back in 2015, has revealed at a hack sometime in February has put 150 million accounts at risk, with user names, email addresses and scrambled passwords all taken in the breach.

The company has been contacting customers to let them know and advise them what to do next, but even if you haven’t heard from them, it doesn’t hurt to change your password.

Changing password

If you are using the mobile app and want to change your password, you’ll have to click the “forgot password” link on the login screen.

Otherwise, you need to open the website on a desktop browser. If you don’t have access to a laptop or desktop, you can request the desktop version of the site through your mobile browser. It may be small and you’ll have to zoom in to see anything, but it’ll get you there.

On Android, open the Chrome browser, go to myfitnesspal.com, and when the site loads, click the three dots in the top right corner to open the dropdown menu. Choose Request desktop site, and it should reload with the full site.

To request the desktop site on Safari, go to myfitnesspal.com and when the site loads, hold the “reload” arrow in the web address field until you get a pop-up box with Request desktop site.

Once you are logged in on the desktop site, go to Settings>Change password and change your password to a strong, unique password.

Logged in with Facebook?

If you signedup to MyFitnesspal and chose to use your Facebook acount to log in, there’s no need to change your Facebook password. When you use a third-party service such as Google or Facebook to sign up to an app, the app never sees your password. Instead, they get a token that says you are who you say you are.

So while there are other issues to consider here - the amount of information your giving Facebook or Google, or the access the app has to your Facebook profile or Google information for example - in this particular instance your login details being safe isn’t one of them. MyFitnessPal never had your password, scrambled or not.

Delete your account

Maybe you’ve had enough, and have decided the only way to make things better is to get rid of MyFitnessPal altogether. If you are saying goodbye to MyFitnessPal, deleting your account will only take a few minutes. Go to More>Help>Delete Account. You’ll need your password to hand.

On desktop browsers, log in to your account, and go to Settings>Delete account.