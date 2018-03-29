Irish sports tech firm signs £1bn US soccer deal

Newry-based sports technology company STATSports has signed a five-year £1 billion (€1.14 billion) deal with the US Soccer Federation, which will see millions of American players using its monitoring devices to aid performance on the pitch.

The deal is expected to result in the world’s largest player data-monitoring programme and it is believed to be the biggest contract ever to be signed in the elite sports wearables market.

It is seen by the US Soccer Federation as the first step towards giving footballers at all levels across the country access to the performance technology used by top professionals and teams around the world.

The agreement also sees STATSports rolling out the first version of its Apex Athlete Series, a consumer-focused product that will eventually go on sale generally.

GAA and Premiership deals

STATSports, which was founded by Alan Clarke and Sean O’Connor in 2007, already supplies its technology to a number of leading European soccer clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus.

In addition, the company’s monitoring devices are used by the Irish Rugby Football Federation (IRFU) and all four Irish rugby provinces, as well as teams playing across GAA, American football, hockey and basketball.

The Apex device is worn in a vest and positioned between the shoulder blades during training and matches. It captures thousands of datapoints per second in real-time on everything from speed and distance run, to whether an athlete is favouring their left or right side so much that their running efficency goes out of sync.

Ireland’s Jonathan Sexton pictured wearing one of the STATSports vests during squad training at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

The information can be streamed directly to a phone, tablet or smartwatch, making it easy for coaches to incorporate it into training schedules.

The partnership with the US Soccer Federation is already under way with STATSports’s Apex Team Series monitoring devices being rolled out to the men and women’s national teams. Over the coming years, the systems will also be deployed to the paralympic, futsal and beach soccer national teams, as well as to the national women’s soccer league (NWSL), youth national teams, and development academy clubs.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Mr O’Connor, STATSports’s chief operating officer, said the company expected four million of registered players in the US to be wearing its devices by 2022. He added that the programme could revolutionise the way sportspeople train, recover and perform in the US.

Self-financed firm

“This is a great opportunity both for us as a company and also for the federation as soccer is growing at a phenomenal rate in the US,” said Mr O’Connor.

“What we are trying to achieve is to make players available for more matchplay by ensuring they are healthier, stronger and fitter so they can do what they do even better. It will also enable US Soccer to more easily identify up and coming talent,” he added.

STATSports employs about 50 people but the self-financed company is expecting to take on additional staff on the back of the deal.

“This technology will drive our support, improve performance, and better monitor health and safety across all of our national teams and our nation’s elite players in the development academy,” said US soccer director of sport development Ryan Mooney.

“By partnering with a world leader in wearable performance tracking we will help drive and improve player environments through the exchange of data between clubs and US Soccer as players enter and leave nation team camps. Over time, this information will be used to research, support and educate the entire landscape,” he added.