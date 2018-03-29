Dyson Pure Cool: the latest in air purification

A pollution spike on the LCD screen turns from red to green as the air is cleaned
 

How much air pollution is flying around your home? Maybe more than you think. Cooking, scented candles, home renovations – it all contributes to poor air quality in your home. Dyson’s latest air purifier will take all that and filter it out, and reports everything in real time. The latest generation of the device has had some improvements. It draws air in from the entire room so you can recirculate and clean the air over and over again. You can see what’s going in your room by glancing at the LCD screen on the device; a pollution spike will show up red before easing back down to green as the air is cleaned. A new mode, meanwhile, will push the air backwards so it doesn’t make you cold.

dyson.ie

