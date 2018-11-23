Google Ireland pays €1.6bn dividend to US parent and €171m in tax last year

Google Ireland paid out a €1.6 billion dividend last year as it announced a €5.9 billion rise in turnover to €32.2 billion on the back of a sharp rise in advertising revenues.

Newly filed accounts for the internet giant, which employs more than 3,400 people in the Republic, show its tax charge for the year rose to €170.9 million from €163.8 million last year.

The company reported a pretax profit of €1.33 billion, as against €1.34 billion a year earlier. The decline was due in part to a rise in the cost of sales, which rose by €2.1 billion to €9 billion.

Administrative expenses also increased, rising by €3.5 billion to €21.9 billion due to a number of factors including a 7 per cent increase in direct employees to 3,428 from 3,201 in 2016.

Staff costs, including wages and salaries, ballooned to €470 million from €421 million last year, the latest accounts show.

Directors received remuneration totalling a combined €1.7 million and benefits amounting to €3.8 million.

Google, which is celebrating 15 years in Ireland, recently announced that 2018 has been its most successful hiring year with the company now supporting 8,000 jobs in Ireland.

Fionnuala Meehan, vice president and head of Google Ireland described 2017 as “a year of continued growth with global demand for our advertising products and services continuing to increase.”

The company’s total assets decreased to €7.8 billion last year from €8.5 billion due to rises in debtors. Shareholders’ funds meanwhile declined by 10 per cent from €4.9 billion to €4.4 billion primarily as a result of the €1.6 billion dividend it paid out to its parent.