Gmail, YouTube return after outage as Google resolves issues

Google was hit by a major service outage on Monday, with some of its most popular services left inaccessible for around an hour.

YouTube, Gmail and Google Meet were among the services hit by the problem, which began shortly before noon and was resolved an hour later. According to the Google Workspace status dashboard, its main productivity services, including Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and Slides, were down.

Google’s education platform, Google Classroom, was also inaccessible. The platform has been used by students learning from home during the pandemic.

The tech giant’s search services were still functioning during the outage.

Users took to social media to vent their frustrations at the outage. The problem is likely to have affected millions of users. YouTube has more than two billion active users, while email platform Gmail has more than 1.5 billion users.

Google has not yet confirmed what has caused the issue. On its service status page for Gmail, it said the problem should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. “We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be provided on the Google Workspace Status Dashboard,” Google said. “ Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.”