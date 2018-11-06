Germany proposes to delay EU digital sales tax

Germany wants to delay an EU decision on its digital sales tax proposal until a new report on the issues is delivered. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development report is due in the Summer of 2020.

German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Germany wants to wait for the report and said: “We commit to transposing that (OECD report) into EU law as soon as it is ready.”

Stance

Mr Scholz had attended a dinner with the eight members of the “Hanseatic League” of open, small economies, comprised of the EU’s three Nordic and three Baltic member states, as well as the Netherlands and Ireland, on Monday evening.

The German position, that the EU should wait for an OECD decision on digital tax, is virtually identical to Ireland’s stance.

Under a compromise proposed on Tuesday by the French finance minister Bruno Lemaire, the EU would formally adopt the digital sales tax directive at its December meeting, but the directive would not take effect for two years. It would only then take effect if agreement and implementation of an OECD initiative was not achieved by then.

The French also promised to address technical concerns about how the directive is implemented.

French and Irish officials do not agree on the number of countries who still oppose the digital sales tax directive. A French official said that while Germany is not yet ready to support the directive, only Ireland, Denmark and Sweden remain firmly opposed to it.

Asked whether Ireland could support the French compromise, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said, “We have many other countries who have articulated similar concerns today in relation to the proposal from the [ European] Commission.”

Directive

Mr Donohoe said Ireland “will engage with the commission on this proposal. We know the way in which we tax the digital economy and the way in which large companies are taxed will need to change over time. We have been part of that change happening in relation to many other aspects of corporate tax policy and we want to see the same approach used in relation to digital taxation.”

The French source said Sweden and Denmark reject the digital sales tax on “political and ideological grounds” whereas Ireland’s opposition was practical and technical. The French believe that if Germany can be persuaded to support passage of the directive next month, the three holdouts will fall into line.

Germany has twice committed to a directive on digital tax, a high-ranking French source said: in a joint letter by the former finance minister Wolfgang Schauble and in the Mesenburg declaration last June. Mr Scholz has not yet agreed to the French compromise, the source admitted, but if necessary France will demand that he respect Germany’s commitment.

At the closing press conference held by the Austrian presidency of the EU, the Austrian finance minister Hartwig Löger said he remains confident that Ecofin will aprove the sales tax next month. Mr Löger said the technical and political doubts raised by some finance ministers should be alleviated by a “sunset clause” which would make the directive temporary until the OECD reached a global solution.