Political parties may face heavy fines for misusing voter data, Web Summit hears

The European Commission is considering introducing heavy fines for political parties who misuse voters’ data as it looks to “end the online anarchy around elections”.

Speaking at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Tuesday, Vera Jurova, the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, said parties could face sanctions of up to 5 per cent of their annual budgets for breaching data protection rules in the run-up to the European elections.

This is just one of a number of steps the commission is considering as it looks to ensure next year’s elections are fair and transparent.

The move comes as new research carried out for the commission shows that more than two-thirds of all Europeans are concerned that their personal data could be used to craft political messages.

Upcoming elections

In a speech made exactly 200 days before the elections take place next May, Ms Jurova said it was time to fully address non-transparent political advertising and the misuse of people’s personal data.