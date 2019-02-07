Germany clamps down on Facebook’s data gathering

Germany’s antitrust watchdog on Thursday blocked Facebook from pooling data collected from its social platforms and third-party websites without user consent in a landmark decision on internet privacy rights.

The Federal Cartel Office said it was cracking down on what it described as the Silicon Valley company’s “practically unrestricted collection and assigning of non-Facebook data” to users’ accounts.

In a press conference on Thursday morning in Bonn, the German authorities said that Facebook needs users’ “voluntary consent” to pool data collected on its messaging service WhatsApp and its photo sharing service Instagram with its own Facebook user data.

Facebook also requires consent to collect data from third-party websites outside of its own ecosystem. “If consent is not given...Facebook will have to substantially restrict its collection and combination of data,” the cartel office said in a press statement released on Thursday morning.

The ruling is the result of an antitrust probe into potential market abuse by Facebook which started almost three years ago.

A Facebook spokesperson said: “Since 2016, we have been in regular contact with the [German authorities] and have responded to their requests. As we outlined publicly in 2017, we disagree with their views and the conflation of data protection laws and antitrust laws, and will continue to defend our position.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019