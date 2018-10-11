Data centre CIX doubles in size after €6m investment

Cork-based data centre Cix has doubled its size and increased bandwidth by 500 per cent after it invest €6 million in expanding its operations.

The expansion will mean an additional 15 jobs spread throughtout the company’s operations in Cork, Canada and India over the next three years. Cork is set to get an additional eight staff members, and CIX will open an office in Toronto and expand its Hyderbad presence by five employees.

The data centre plans to be entirely powered by renewable energy by 2020, and CIX has signed a deal with Organic Power International for its Dunmanway wind farm that is expected to be operational by March. , which will operate a windfarm in Dunmanway that has received a grid connection and will be operational by March 2019.

“We have invested and innovated to provide the best connectivity combined with the highest standards of service for our clients. Today sees the expansion of our physical data centre as well as a massive increase in our connectivity capacity, which will provide some of the fastest connectivity in Ireland, ” said CIX chief executive Jerry Sweeney. “We will be providing a 10Gbps connection over GTT Express to the UK to link to LINX, thus ensuring that CIX has the lowest latency in Ireland to London, as well as our direct subsea connectivity to mainland Europe and the lowest latency to the USA in all of Europe.”

The company said its data centre would be a a catalyst for the adoption of 5G in Cork.

“As the only data centre outside the greater Dublin area, CIX ensures that companies and organisations located in the regions have superior, resilient and secure connectivity for their businesses,” said IT@Cork Chair Caroline O’Driscoll. “Now as part of an aggressive 10 year business plan, CIX have doubled in size and quintupled their data capacity, and are set for international expansion also.”

