Fortnite owner in multi-million deal to buy Irish entrepreneur’s kidtech company

SuperAwesome, the “kidtech” company established by Irish entrepreneur Dylan Collins, has been acquired in a multi-million dollar deal by Epic, the games maker best known for Fortnite.

No financial details of the deal have been disclosed but SuperAwesome was valued at over $100 million after its last fundraising.

The company, whose backers include Microsoft, has developed a child-safe marketing platform that operates as a bridge for brands to reach those aged between six and 16. It includes a number of channels across physical, digital and mobile, including its “Instagram for Kids” app, PopJam. Partners include the likes of Lego, Mattel, Hasbro and Nintendo.

Overall, more than 300 brands trust SuperAwesome and over 500 million children use apps, games and services that run on its platform.

SuperAwesome has raised about $60 million to date and recorded revenues of $55 million in 2019.

Fortnite

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the developer of Fortnite, one of the world’s largest games with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections. The company is also behind Unreal Engine, which powers leading games and has also been adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation.

“Partnering with Epic Games gives us the opportunity to deliver that promise on a scale which simply wouldn’t have been possible on our own. We’re proud and excited to be working together to make the internet safer for kids,” said Mr Collins.

The deal with Epic marks another significant payday for the Irishman.

Prior to establishing SuperAwesome, Mr Collins founded DemonWare, which was acquired by Activision Blizzard, the video games giant behind the Call of Duty franchise. He was also behind Jolt Online Gaming which was bought by GameStop, the largest video games retailer in the world.

Epic is currently engaged in a bittle legal feud with Apple which arose after after it introduced its own payment mechanismto circumvent the iPhone maker’s 30 per cent fee for in-app purchases.

Apple responded by removing the game from its store. Prior to addingits own payment system, which Apple says is in breach of its rules, iPhone owners had downloaded Fortnite 133 million times and spent $1.2 billion on it.