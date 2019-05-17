First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon diagnosed with cancer

Newry-headquartered technology company First Derivatives has informed investors that its founder and chief executive Brian Conlon has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a note to Euronext Dublin, First Derivatives said Mr Conlon will remain as chief executive officer during his ongoing weekly treatment, which includes chemotherapy. This treatment is expected to last a number of months.

First Derivatives chairman Seamus Keating said he would provide additional support to the company during this period.

“The board has set a clear strategy and the executive committee, led by Brian, has delivered strong execution of that strategy year-on-year,” he said.

“During the period of his treatment I will provide additional executive and governance support and I am confident that Brian and his team will continue to execute the group’s growth plans successfully.”

Mr Conlon established First Derivatives in 1996. It provides trading and risk management software systems and consulting services to the capital markets industry.

It counts many of the world’s top investment banks, brokers and hedge funds among its customers.