Cork software company Poppulo to create 125 jobs in Ireland

Cork-headquartered software company Poppulo is to create 125 jobs in Ireland to support its expansion overseas.

The company, which earlier this year secured a €30 million investment from US venture capital firm Susquehanna Growth Equity, said it also intends to create a similar number of new roles in the US.

Poppulo said total headcount at the company will rise to more than 400 people within three years.

Founded by chief executive Andrew O’Shaughnessy in 2002, Poppulo currently employs 163 people in Cork with a further 37 in Boston.

Formerly known as Newsweaver, Poppulo rebranded in 2017 as it expanded from a company providing email marketing solutions to one more focused on internal communications.

The company has developed an employee communications platform that is used by more than 800 organisations, including Unilever, Bank of America, Nestlé, Johnson Controls, Rolls-Royce, Boston Scientific CRH, Kerry, AIB and the Ardagh Group.

Overall, Poppulo claims 30 per cent of the largest employers in Europe as customers and 20 per cent of the biggest ones in the US.

Announcing the new jobs, Mr O’Shaughnessy said while Poppulo is rapidly growing its global customer portfolio and expanding its base in the US, he was delighted to be in a position to create high-value jobs in Ireland.