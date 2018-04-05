Firefox extension prevents Facebook tracking

The Cambridge Analytica scandal has got most people thinking about how they use Facebook and what kind of data is being gathered on them not only on the site but across the web. And of course, the #deletefacebook campaign will only rage for so long before many people go back to relying on the site for connecting with friends and consuming news.

Because of this, Mozilla has created a Firefox add-on called the Facebook Container Extension: “Rather than stop using a service you find valuable and miss out on those adorable photos of your nephew, we think you should have tools to limit what data others can collect about you,” it says on the official Mozilla blog.

Upon installation, this extension deletes your Facebook cookies and logs you out of your Facebook account. When you log in again, Facebook open in a distinct blue-coloured browser tab known as the “container tab”. Use Facebook as normal and when you continue to browse the web outside of this tab, the platform’s trackers will no longer follow you around.

https://blog.mozilla.org/firefox/facebook-container-extension/