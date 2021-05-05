Enterprise Ireland opens applications for €1m Competitive Start Fund

Enterprise Ireland has opened applications for its €1 million Competitive Start Fund, targetting early stage start-ups.

The fund, which aims to help start-ups reach key commercial and technical milestones such as evaluating overseas market opportunities, building prototypes, developing market entry plans, and securing third-party investment, is open to companies from all sectors, as long as they have an eligible innovative product or service set for global markets.

The fund will award up to €50,000 in equity funding for up to 20 successful applicants, along with mentoring opportunities and access to entrepreneurial networks.

“We’re very excited to see what the next generation of innovative Irish businesses will achieve, and we look forward to working alongside the successful applicants to help them grow further,” said the manager of Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Up Division, Jenny Melia.

The closing date for applications is May 25th.

Launching the fund, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said the funding would provide a critical boost for innovative entrepreneurs and companies.

“As the country moves towards a post pandemic jobs-led national economic recovery, targeted initiatives such as the Competitive Start Fund will help to build the businesses of tomorrow and propel their future prosperity,” he said.