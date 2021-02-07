Covid-19: Big rise in inclination to share data due to pandemic

There has been a significant increase in the number of people willing to share personal data since the onset of the pandemic, but almost a third of people are concerned that the Covid tracker app will be used as a surveillance tool beyond the scope of the virus, a new study shows.

The study, Irish Attitudes to Privacy in Covid-19 Times, found the number of people willing to share personal data – including location, contacts and medical data – has increased from 14 per cent pre-pandemic to 61 per cent.

The research is led by Dublin City University, hosted by the Adapt and Lero research centres and funded by Science Foundation Ireland. It is comprises more than 1,000 responses from people countrywide.

It shows that people are aware and protective of their privacy, but indicates there has been a change in attitude during the pandemic. Respondents showed an increased willingness to share their personal data in the interest of saving lives.

The project assessed the Irish public’s attitudes to privacy, specifically with respect to technological surveillance, and changes due to the challenges of controlling Covid-19.

The survey results indicate a shift in privacy concerns and behaviours during the pandemic with 47 per cent of participants changing their attitude to data sharing from “disagree” or “neutral” to “agree to share”.

However, concerns remain about what happens to data after the HSE app is uninstalled and the involvement of commercial actors. Despite the strong EU position on data protection and privacy, even during the pandemic, the public does not see this as the legal reality.

Lead principal investigator Irina Tal said the survey indicates “that the people are using the app out of a community sense, for the greater good”.

“Many noted the HSE’s efforts around transparency of data processing and publishing the data protection impact assessment of the app,” said Dr Tal.

“However, at least some of the respondents feel that they are sacrificing their privacy and they need to know that this sacrifice is worthwhile. Hence, they’d like more data showing the efficiency of the application. Publishing this data, showing more app success stories would reinforce the trust in the app and its adoption.”

‘Moderately concerned’

Despite the headline results, 13 per cent of respondents remain “extremely concerned” and 41 per cent “moderately concerned” about how their data will be used.

The major concern is related to privacy, followed by lack of trust in the Government and institutions managing the data. Of the institutions listed, people trusted the HSE the most and the private players involved the least.

Some 62 per cent of participants declared that they have used or are using the Covid tracker app.

About 30 per cent of the respondents stated that they are “worried that the app will be used as a tool of surveillance beyond the scope of Covid-19”.

They are also “worried about the implications this app will have on privacy and data protection”. Moreover, 42 per cent of the respondents that used or are using the app are concerned about what happens with their information once they stop using the app.