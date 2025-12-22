Russian general killed in Moscow car bomb

Lieut Gen Fanil Sarvarov died from injuries sustained when a device planted under his car detonated early on Monday Photograph: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA

A senior Russian general was killed after a bomb exploded in his car in Moscow, according to investigators who pointed suspicion for the assassination at Ukraine.

Lieut Gen Fanil Sarvarov, who was in charge of the operational training department in the Russian General Staff, died from injuries sustained when the device planted under his car detonated early on Monday, the Investigative Committee said in a Telegram statement.

It opened a murder investigation and said the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the killing was one potential theory being examined. Ukraine has not commented.

This is the third time in the past 12 months that top Russian officers involved in the invasion of Ukraine have been killed in bomb attacks in Moscow.

In April, Maj Gen Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operations directorate for Russia’s General Staff, was killed when a car bomb detonated outside an apartment building.

In December last year, a device planted in a scooter outside a Moscow apartment building killed Lieut Gen Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s radiological, chemical and biological defence forces, and his assistant.

The assassination came a day after Ukraine’s SBU security service had accused Lieut Gen Kirillov of ordering the “massive use” of banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops in the country’s east and south. – Bloomberg