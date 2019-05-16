OpenSky to increase headcount by 80 following €2.5m investment

Technology company OpenSky is to add 80 jobs following a €2.5 million investment in expanding the company.

OpenSky, which offers process automated solutions to public sector bodies, said it will create the jobs in the next two years, doubling its staff numbers by the end of 2021. The company has plans to expand the business, including overseas.

Naas-based OpenSky is recruiting digital transformation consultants, software engineers, sales and marketing executives, and project and team leaders.

The company offers IT solutions and consultancy services to public sector bodies, including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and information intelligence. It has already completed projects for 50 public sector organisations, with systems that manage more than 100 million digital transactions per month between Ireland and the UK. Among its customers are the Health Service Executive, the National Transport Authority and the Department of Business Enterprise and Innovation.

“More and more public service agencies and government organisations realise how important it is for them to be able to boost productivity, deliver services and support citizens as directly and efficiently as possible,” said Michael Cronin, managing director, OpenSky.

“By transforming, they can not only streamline their own processes and optimise resources, but also enhance the citizen experience and create a digital government that works. In order to meet this increasing and evolving demand, we have invested in expanding our team and adding new services.”

The company is creating the new jobs against a background of continued growth. In the past two years, revenue at the firm has increased year on year by 30 per cent.

The news of the new jobs was welcomed by Minister of State for Trade Pat Breen. “Innovation and digitisation are key to Ireland’s continued economic success and so I very much welcome OpenSky’s ambitious plans for expansion,” he said.