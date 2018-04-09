Competition for new tech business ideas opens for entries

Early-stage technology entrepreneurs are being offered the opportunity to access €16,000 in funding, and mentoring to kick-start their new business ideas, via a competition sponsored by the Ireland Funds in partnership with NDRC.

Now in its seventh year, the Business Plan Competition is open for entries until April 25th. Students and recent graduates from the island of Ireland invited to submit technology proposals that are at pre-investment stage.

Ten business ideas will be shortlisted and invited to participate in pre-acceleration workshops, bringing their ideas from concept to pitch, receiving mentoring and feedback throughout the process.

There will be a final pitching event, after which three prizes will be awarded. The winner will pitch for a place on one of NDRC’s investment programmes as well as receiving €10,000. Second place will receive €5,000, and third place €1,000.

Competition founder Bill McKiernan, who is president at WSM Capital LLC and a board director of the Ireland Funds America, said it aimed to “hone entrepreneurial skills among budding young entrepreneurs, who play a crucial role in developing local industries, attracting investors and creating jobs in Ireland”.

Last year’s winner was Aurius, which offers affordable hearing aids that are paired with a phone or tablet app.