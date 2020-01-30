Christmas Tech Quiz: The answers and winners

There was a large number of entries for the second Christmas Tech Quiz, with a respectable number getting all the answers correct.

This year’s winner is Katie Webb from Terenure, Dublin, who wins the Google Pixel 4 XL. The second prize of an Amazon Echo smart speaker goes to Tom Foley in Dublin, while third prize goes to Stuart Masterson from Killiney, Co Dublin, who wins the Vodafone Smart N10 phone.

The participants’ prize goes to Maura O’Brien, who wins the overnight stay in Carton House. Thanks to Google, Amazon, Vodafone and Carton House for providing the prizes.

Here are the answers: 1. Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram 2. Samsung 3. Vodafone 4. Google 5. Elon Musk 6. Huawei 7. Noel and Valerie Moran/Willis 8. Apple TV+ 9. Larry Page, Sergey Brin 10. Xbox Series X 11. Eir 12. Dyson 13. Stadia 14. Manna 15. Trilogy Technologies 16. Atlantic Therapeutics 17. Teeling 18. $35bn 19. He appeared to be using Windows XP. 20. He made statements supporting the Hong Kong protests.