Cancom buys NI company Novosco for £70m

The Belfast headquartered IT provider, Novosco Group, which was founded by two Northern Ireland entrepreneurs, has been acquired by the German listed Cancom Group in a £70 million (€79 million) takeover deal.

The Novosco Group, which was established by Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon in 2007, employs 300 people across three sites in Belfast, Manchester and Dublin.

Confirming details of the purchase agreement Mr McAliskey, managing director of Novosco Group and John Lennon, the company’s sales director, said on Monday:”This is a hugely positive and exciting development for Novosco, our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate, bringing together two companies with very complementary expertise and very similar cultures, ambitions and outlooks.”

As part of the deal Mr McAliskey will continue to be a shareholder and advisor to Cancom UK while Mr Lennon will become joint managing director of Cancom UK together with Martin Hess who is currently managing director of Cancom UK.

The Munich headquartered Cancom Group, which employs 3,500 people worldwide and has annual revenues in the region of €1.4 billion, said the acquistion of Novosco will extend its “capabilities”.

Thomas Volk, CEO of its parent company, Cancom SE, which is listed in the MDAX and TecDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange said: “Virtually all Novosco customers have no business connection to us yet.

“In addition, the transaction gives us direct market access in Ireland for the first time, and around 300 specialist staff and a highly profitable business will join Cancom. We are very excited about this acquisition.”

According to Cancom before the transaction, Novosco Group “planned to achieve” revenues of approximately £55 million and an EBITDA margin of approximately 17 percent in 2019.