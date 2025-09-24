Stripe’s valuation rises above its 2021 peak to $106.7bn

Stripe’s valuation has climbed to $106.7 billion (€90.8 billion), according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, passing the Irish-founded digital-payments firm’s previous peak of $95 billion in 2021.

Long one of the most valuable private fintech companies, Stripe was pegged at $91.5 billion earlier this year. Like firms including Anthropic PBC and OpenAI, Stripe has opted to remain private as its valuation soared, much to the chagrin of retail investors who have been forced to watch its growth from the sidelines.

In addition to its direct-payments operation, Stripe has also recently been investing in stablecoin technology.

[ Stripe sees revenues at Irish unit surge 34% to $5.12bnOpens in new window ]

Axios previously reported Stripe’s new valuation. A representative for Stripe declined to comment. --Bloomberg