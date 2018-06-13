Belfast-based Novosco wins £107m NHS contract in Cambridge

The Northern IT company, Novosco, has won a £107 million (€121 million) contract to provide services to one of the UK’s largest hospital trusts.

The Belfast-headquartered cloud provider, which also has offices in Dublin and Manchester, will provide a range of IT infrastructure and support services to Cambridge University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation Trust.

The trust runs Addenbrooke’s and The Rosie maternity hospital in Cambridge and Novosco will now play a key role in supporting the trust’s eHospital digital programme and its electronic patient record system.

The Belfast company already has an established track record in the sector through work with a number of the UK’s major health trusts including the UK’s largest women’s hospital based in Liverpool.

But Novosco’s founder and managing director, Patrick McAliskey, says CUH is one of the leaders in healthcare digital transformation in the UK and he welcomes the opportunity to help “extend their digital platform and capabilities”.

Healthcare through technology

Dr Jag Ahluwalia, CUH director of digital, said the hospital is committed to improving healthcare through technology.

“The further digital development of our hospital is central to improving care for our patients and providing a better experience for our staff,” he said.

As well as major healthcare providers the Belfast company also counts two Premier League football teams, housing associations, universities and major private sector companies among its key clients.

In 2016 it reported a 12 per cent jump in revenues to £23.3 million and has previously said it expected to grow revenues in 2017 by 14 percent to around £27 million.