‘Alexa, top up my phone’: Three Ireland to offer voice money transfers

Three Ireland has teamed up with payments provider Mi-Pay and Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa to give its prepay customers a way of topping up their accounts with a simple voice command.

The new Alexa skill will allow phone customers registered for top-ups with their credit or debit card to command Alexa to add €20 to their account. Users can enable the service through their Amazon account and the Alexa Skills marketplace, and then simply instruct their Alexa-enabled device to add money to their account.

“At Three, we understand the importance of staying connected and introducing innovative methods to our customers,” said Neasa Parker, Director of Consumer for Three Ireland. “This top-up service is a world first, something we are very proud to introduce in Ireland. In recent months, many people have adapted to new ways of living and have increasingly relied on technology to stay connected to those that matter most, and we wanted to bring a safe and simple way for our customers to top up, all from the comfort of their own homes.”

The servcie is being supported by European payments company Mi-Pay.

“ Innovative solutions like Three’s Alexa top-up service are important in ensuring customers can stay connected without barriers,” said Shane McCarthy, Account Director at Mi-Pay. “Three’s Prepay customers will be the first in the world to top up their mobile phone without lifting a finger, by simply using their own voice.”