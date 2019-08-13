5G goes live: the State’s first network gets switched on

Vodafone Ireland has become the first mobile operator in the Republic to go live with a commercial 5G service.

The company on Tuesday switched on the new network in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford. It said it would expand the network to other locations over the coming months.

Vodafone made the announcement as it showcased the much-hyped technology at the Assert Centre at University College Cork (UCC).

The centre, which allows clinicians, industry and academics working across healthcare to design and trial new solutions, was on Tuesday hooked up to the new network, making it the first 5G telemedicine and medical robotics training centre in the world.

Vodafone Ireland chief executive Anne O’Leary described today as a “historic occasion.”

“5G is set to revolutionise how we use and adopt technology and will have a huge impact on businesses and society in Ireland,” said Ms O’Leary.

Prof Barry O’Reilly, director of the Assert Centre and Anne O’Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland

The mobile technology brings faster speeds as well as lower latency, increased security and reliability. It also enables multiple devices to be connected together in a move that is expected to lead to a sharp rise in the number of internet of things (IoT)devices in circulation.

While adoption has been slow to date, Mobile World Congress organiser GSMA predicts there will be 1.1 billion 5G connections globally by 2025.

Those wishing to upgrade to the technology will need a 5G-enabled phone and a new monthly mobile plan. Prices will cost from an introductory offer of €25 per month for a SIM-only plan and from €40 with a handset.

Vodafone said it will be the first mobile operator to market with two 5G smartphones that work on the new network. It said bill pay customers can register their interest in buying the Huawei Mate 20X 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G handsets from Wednesday onwards. In addition, customers who already own a 5G-enabled phone can access the new network by contacting the operator.

Vodafone Ireland, which has 2.3 million customers, has outdone rival Eir in becoming the first operator to roll-out 5G. Eir is reportedly set to launch its own network next month with Three Ireland also set to begin a limited 5G rollout later this year.

Vodafone was the first operator to introduce a 5G trial network locally when it went live with its service last November in the Dublin’s docklands. The network has served as a testbed for companies trialling hardware, software and services ahead of the wider rollout of the technology.

The operator also started trialling 5G technology via a dedicated rural wireless network in four locations late last year.