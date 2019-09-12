Stillorgan apartments, NI business versus the backstop and cutting ‘big Tech’ down to size

Kennedy Wilson has submitted planning documentation to An Bord Pleanála, indicating its intention to deliver 287 apartments on a four-acre site it owns at the Grange development on the Stillorgan Road in Dublin. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Manufacturing firms in the North would overwhelmingly support a Northern Ireland-only backstop if it prevents a no-deal Brexit, according to the chief executive of one of the North’s largest business organisations. Francess McDonnell reports.

Venture capital funding in Ireland fell 5 per cent in the first half of 2019, dipping to €430 million, a new survey from the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has found. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Ciara, who was at the iPhone launch in Cupertino earlier this week, says that hardware may have the wow factor but for Apple services revenue is becoming more important.

Just because Beckett had a dark worldview doesn’t mean he didn’t love to work with technology, writes Marie Boran.

Income streaming app Wagestream, writes Ciara O’Brien, has launched in Ireland. It offers workers here a way to access a percentage of their wages before payday.

Karlin Lillington says its about time that somebody started to cut the tech behemoths down to size.

In our Inside Businesspodcast with Ciarán Hancock, Larry Bass of ShinAwiL Productions predicts a grim future in which the state broadcaster will be without funding to make Irish productions and could be caught up in industrial disputes.

John Holden tries to make sense of the latest Trump spat, this time with car manufacturers trying to lower emissions.

Olive Keogh finds out about Silk Tree, a clear non-alcoholic spirit that can be paired with a mixer or used in a cocktail.

Budget 2020 is looming so why not get all the latest news, analysis and comment on our dedicated site.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our business news alerts and our Business Today daily email news digest.