Ryanair pilots set to strike, Press Up’s IPO plans, and an ESRI study on income equality

Some 100 pilots directly employed by Ryanair in Ireland are likely to press ahead with a strike on Thursday in spite of talks being agreed between the airline and their union for Wednesday, according to Barry O’Halloran

Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Entertainment has hired City of London-based corporate broker Peel Hunt to help it advance plans for a stock market flotation this year. Joe Brennan has the details

In spite of the recent, brutal recession, household incomes in the Republic have grown rapidly by international standards over the past 30 years, more than doubling since 1987, a new study by the Economic and Social Research Institute has shown.

