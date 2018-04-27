Volume of retail sales down 2.8% in March compared to last year

The volume of retail sales decreased by 2.8 per cent in March compared to the same month last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures, which are seasonally adjusted, also show retail sales fell by 2.2 per cent compared with February.

Excluding motor trades, there was a decrease of 1.4 per cent in the volume of retail sales compared with February, and an increase of 2.3 per cent in the annual figure.

The sectors with the largest monthly volume decreases were hardware, paints and glass (-11.4 per cent), and furniture and lighting (-8.4 per cent).

The sectors with the largest month-on-month volume increases were electrical goods (0.9 per cent), and bars (0.6 per cent).

The value of retail sales decreased by 4.1 per cent in March compared to the same month last year, and was down 3.4 per cent compared with February.

If motor trades are excluded, there was a decrease of 1.7 per cent in the month and an increase of 0.2 per cent in the annual figure.