UPS workers withdraw threat of strike action

Notice of industrial action has been withdrawn by workers at the local arm of US package delivery company UPS after an improved pay offer was made on Wednesday at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

A spokesman for the Communications Workers Union said it withdrew the notice of industrial action and that a ballot on the improved pay offer would be conducted amongst members next week.

The results are due on Friday, December 13th.

The spokesman did not disclose the offer, which he said the WRC asked not to publicly reveal.

UPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Drivers and warehouse staff at the company had sought a 6 per cent pay rise which would have been backdated to April 1st this year. However, UPS is understood to have originally offered a 2 per cent increase, prompting workers to ballot and subsequently serve notice of industrial action.