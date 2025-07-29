Economy

Tariff deal will result in ‘considerable negative repercussions’, German industry warns

Companies in Germany’s critical automotive sector are reportedly beginning their own direct trade talks with Washington

Germany's Automotive Association said the tariff deal would 'cost the German automotive industry billions annually'. Photograph: Janos Kummer/Getty Images
Germany's Automotive Association said the tariff deal would 'cost the German automotive industry billions annually'. Photograph: Janos Kummer/Getty Images
Derek Scally
Tue Jul 29 2025 - 16:56

There was a time when German politicians and business leaders hoped having one of their own heading the European Commission would be a good thing. Last weekend’s trade agreement between Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump put an end to that.

“Von der Leyen has not delivered a deal, rather the surrender of our companies,” said Christoph Ahlhaus, head of the German and European Mittelstand (SME) representative associations. “We need someone at the head of Europe who fights for our interests. If the commission president is not able to do this then [Chancellor Friedrich] Merz must draw the consequences.”

Like Ireland, Germany has huge trade exposure to the US, selling goods worth €161 billion stateside last year. And Germany’s US trade surplus of nearly €70 billion makes up a huge part of the EU surplus targeted by the Trump tariff threats.

Chancellor Merz, leader of Ms von der Leyen’s political home, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), has tried to cool tempers. The proposed 15 per cent tariff deal was along the lines he expected, Merz said, but would still cause “significant damage” to the German economy – in its third year of recession.

READ MORE

Calls grow louder for Europe to deploy its ‘Big Bazooka’ in tariff negotiations

Palestinians say Occupied Territories Bill would give them hope: ‘We are really in a big cage’

Humiliation of tens of thousands of immigrants in a Florida processing centre surrounded by alligators will generate a backlash

‘Everyone is digging for gold now’: Desperate Syrians resort to scouring ancient sites

Mr Merz promised Ms von der Leyen his “full support” for Brussels in “the negotiations that will now begin”. But that could change – if the hail of abuse from German industry continues.

Mr Ahlhaus said Ms von der Leyen was trying to talk up a “capitulation” that will cause a “tsunami” of SME insolvencies across Europe.

Germany’s influential BDI industry federation warned the deal as presented would have “considerable negative repercussions” and sent “a fatal signal”.

Similarly Germany’s chemical trade association VCI said the accord “avoided an escalation” but left rates “too high”, though it acknowledged: “When one expects a hurricane, you rejoice at a simple storm.”

Germany’s BGA exporter federation called the deal a “painful compromise” bringing an “existential threat” for many member companies.

Senior economists agree, with IFO institute president Clemens Faust calling the deal a “humiliation for the EU that reflects the imbalance in power”.

Through gritted teeth, German Automotive Association president Hildegard Müller said the deal was “fundamentally good” but would “cost the German automotive industry billions annually”.

German car companies have seen their shares fall on news of the deal. They have given up on Brussels and are reportedly beginning their own direct trade talks with Washington. Already in 2025, a separate 50 per cent tariff on US imports of steel and aluminium have cost the VW group alone €1.3 billion.

All automotive firms hope to strike “scalable” tariff deals with the Trump administration, with import costs dropping for every dollar invested in US production.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Derek Scally

Derek Scally

Derek Scally is an Irish Times journalist based in Berlin

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning