Iftas 2026: Jessie Buckley, Ciarán Hinds and Cork drama Christy take prizes

Jessie Buckley receives the best actress award at the 2026 Irish Film & Television Awards in Dublin on Friday, Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Jessie Buckley continued her sweep of awards season as she picked up best actress at the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards (Iftas) on Friday night.

The Kerry-born actor, searing as a grieving Agnes Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet, was at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre to receive her statuette.

“You stay here with me. I love this man,” she said, grabbing hold of Stephen Rea, who presented the award. “I did my first ever filming job with this man. If there’s ever anybody to teach you about mischief and life it’s this man.”

Buckley, who has been tireless in her campaigning for Hamnet since the film landed to raves at the Telluride Film Festival last August, seemed genuinely delighted to get the home award.

“Growing up in Ireland, the very nature of storytelling, of music, of art, was the source that I grew up from. It was a way of life. It is a way of community,” she said.

Jessie Buckley at the 23rd Irish Film & Television Academy Awards ceremony on Friday night. Photograph: Alan Betson

“It was such a dream to step into the soul of this incredible woman, Agnes, who I really recognised in the women that I grew up around in Ireland – women who have a language on to their own, bodies that are rooted from the ground and a fierce tenderness to love and be loved.”

Buckley ended by paying tribute “to Kerry for reminding me of my own wildness”.

Hamnet had a successful night all round, adding international film, best screenplay, and, for an absent Paul Mescal, best supporting actor to that best actress prize.

The other big winner of the ceremony, which honours domestic films and TV drama as well as the Irish talent working in those two disciplines, was Brendan Canty’s rough-hewn Cork drama Christy.

That film took the prizes for best film, best director, best editing and casting. Christy has been on a roll since winning a major prize at the Berlin International Film Festival last year. “Our film is about community and how community can heal people,” Canty said from the podium. “The centre of the film is the most unbelievable community. The cast. The crew. But one specific place – the Kabin Studio, a place that teaches kids how to make hip-hop in Cork, but actually transforms the lives of so many young people.”

Ciarán Hinds, the hugely experienced Belfast actor, was in the auditorium to receive a much-applauded lifetime achievement award.

Ciarán Hinds, recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the Ifta Awards. Photograph: Alan Betson

Speaking to The Irish Times on the red carpet, he admitted that he maybe had reached the age for such a career honour.

“I don’t know. This is my first one. You don’t know how many you will get,” he said. “I’m 73 years old. You’ve haven’t got long to go. I don’t know who’s measuring the time. But there’s a whole rake of people coming up behind me. So maybe they just want to get me out of the way.”

Also turning out on the red carpet for an entertaining, efficient show was Steve Coogan, nominated for playing Mick McCarthy in Saipan – Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa’s amusing study of the clash between McCarthy and Roy Keane before the 2002 World Cup.

The Manchester-born actor recently secured Irish citizenship. “I didn’t just get my Irish passport to reinforce my sense of dual identity,” he told me. “It was also so I can jump all the queues of Brexiteers lined up and can sail past them. But I’m glad to have been involved in several projects that have explored subjects around Irish culture and Irish history.”

Steve Coogan accepts the best actor award on behalf of Saipan co-star Éanna Hardwicke at the awards. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Coogan was beaten to best actor by his co-star Éanna Hardwicke, who played Keane in Saipan. The proud new Irish passport holder accepted on his colleague’s behalf. “I didn’t think it would happen to me,” he said. “And it hasn’t.”

Winners in the TV section included cop show Blue Lights, the black comedy Obituary and Netflix epic House of Guinness.

Kevin McGahern proved, returning for a second time, again a smart and entertaining host.

“Jessie Buckley is here tonight for her absolutely phenomenal performance,” he said. “How did RTÉ get the contact details for every single one of your cousins?”

Barring a huge upset, Buckley will be taking home the corresponding British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) award on Sunday night. Now as short as 1/25 for the Oscar with some bookies, Buckley is, in the best actress category, a stronger favourite than any nominee over the last 20 years.

Full list of winners at the Ifta 2026 awards

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Ciarán Hinds

SCREEN IRELAND – IFTA RISING STAR

Louisa Harland

Film categories

BEST FILM

Christy

DIRECTOR – FILM

Brendan Canty – Christy

SCRIPT – FILM

Maggie O’Farrell, Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

LEAD ACTOR – FILM

Éanna Hardwicke – Saipan

LEAD ACTRESS – FILM

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

SUPPORTING ACTOR – FILM

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – FILM

Kerry Condon – F1

Drama Categories

COIMISIÚN NA MEÁN BEST DRAMA

Blue Lights

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

Rachel Carey – Obituary

SCRIPT – DRAMA

Ailbhe Keogan – Trespasses

LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Anthony Boyle – House of Guinness

LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Lola Petticrew – Trespasses

SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Chris Walley – The Young Offenders

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Alison Oliver – Task

International film award categories

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Hamnet

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Other award categories

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

A Want in Her

Redbreast Unhidden SHORT FILM

Nostalgie

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Retirement Plan

Craft categories

CASTING

Christy – Amy Rowan

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Die My Love – Seamus McGarvey

COSTUME DESIGN

Blue Moon – Consolata Boyle

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Wednesday – Philip Murphy, Neville Gaynor

Sculpted by Aimee MAKEUP & HAIR

Trespasses – Natalie Reid

SOUND

Anemone – Steve Fanagan, Stevie Haywood

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Báite – Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle

EDITING

Christy – Allyn Quigley

VFX

House of Guinness – Eoin O’Sullivan, David Sewell