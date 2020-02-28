Retail sales volumes up 3.7% in year to January

Retail sales volumes fell by 3.4 per cent last month as consumers tightened their belts following Christmas, new figures show.

On an annual basis, the volume of sales increased 3.7 per cent versus January 2019.

If car sales are excluded, the volume of retail sales fell by 1.8 per cent last month but was up 2.9 per cent when compared to the same month a year earlier.

There was a 1.4 per cent decline in the value of sales on a monthly basis but a 3.5 per cent annual increase in January.

Car sales fell 11 per cent in January, the highest decline witnessed across the segments monitored by the Central Statistics Office.