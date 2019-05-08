National Lottery appoints ex-Paddy Power executive as new boss

The National Lottery has appointed a former Paddy Power Betfair executive as its new chief executive.

Andrew Algeo (48) will take over from longstanding lottery boss Dermot Griffin, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year.

Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the firm which operates the National Lottery, said Mr Algeo had been appointed following a “rigorous search process”.

He is expected to begin his tenure in charge next month. Most recently Mr Algeo oversaw Ryanair’s commercial reorientation programme, a campaign designed to transform the Irish airline’s poor customer service image.

He is also part of the group advising the Department of Justice on its current transformation following a series of scandals, which led to the resignation of two garda commissioners.

Before that he was managing director of commercial and risk at Paddy Power Betfair.

“Andrew comes with a wealth of expertise which makes him an ideal choice to lead the National Lottery through the next phase of its development and deliver on our objective of further increasing the amounts we raise for good causes,” PLI’s chairman Padraig Ó Ríordáin said.

Mr Algeo said: “The substantial funding which the National Lottery provides to exemplary causes and their inspirational people, improves society for all of us.”