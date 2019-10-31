Losses rise at lifestyle company run by Danielle Ryan

Accumulated losses at a lifestyle company owned by entrepreneur Danielle Ryan increased last year. New accounts show that accumulated losses at Roads Luxury Group Ltd increased by €61,781 to €769,684.

The company is one of a number operating under the Roads umbrella – the Roads businesses were established in 2013 – and the accounts show Ms Ryan has ploughed €6.5 million into the company and its parent entity, Portico Capital Management Ltd, through loans.

Ms Ryan is a granddaughter of the late Tony Ryan, a founder of Ryanair. The Roads companies specialise in fragrance, publishing and entertainment.

Separate accounts for Roads Fragrance Ltd show that accumulated losses at that company last year increased by €38,920 to €1.841 million. Accumulated losses increased to just under €2.1 million at Portico Capital Management last year.

Ms Ryan trained to act at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and has based the Roads enterprise in Dublin.