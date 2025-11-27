RDS members bridle at instruction to use Laya Arena name for showgrounds

To many members, the RDS will always be the RDS; sponsorship or not. Photograph: The Irish Times

It was 2015 when Laya Healthcare was first linked in media reports with the naming rights of the Royal Dublin Society (RDS) main arena in Ballsbridge.

The sponsorship was designed to help pay for the redevelopment of the creaking old stadium to deliver a modern new home for Leinster Rugby, the Dublin Horse Show and various concerts.

For one reason or another, the redevelopment plan dragged on and Laya’s multimillion euro deal was only formally confirmed this week as the €52 million stadium upgrade moves towards completion in the summer of next year.

The health insurer has arguably already received significant bang for its marketing buck by just being associated in the ether with the RDS naming rights over the past decade.

This week’s formal announcement of the sponsorship agreement prompted the leadership of the 294 year-old Royal Dublin Society to dispatch correspondence on the deal to its 2,900 members.

“This financial support [from Laya] is highly valued by the RDS. As RDS members, your recognition of this support and your leadership is consistently calling the arena by its new name: Laya Arena, is crucial,” the note from RDS chief executive officer Paul Kelly stated.

“Failure to adapt the name, Laya Arena, risks damaging our relationship with this key commercial partner and jeopardises our ability to attract other potential and vital sponsors for future RDS initiatives.

“Your support in adopting and advocating for the new name is greatly appreciated.”

Cantillon is aware that the direct language in the note did not go down well with some of the RDS’s well-heeled membership, who took umbrage at being instructed about what to call their hallowed turf.

Former Fáilte Ireland chief Kelly took the reins at the RDS in September and this message may be a signal of a more direct approach from the chief executive’s office.

Either way, a directive to use the new name was hardly the best introduction to members on behalf of the sponsor. To many members, the RDS will always simply be the RDS. Laya sponsorship or not.