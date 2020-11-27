Irish woman appointed deputy president of accounting body ACCA

Dubliner Orla Collins has been appointed as deputy president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Her appointment marks the first time a woman has served in the role in the organisation’s 116-year history.

Ms Collins will continue in her role as interim managing director at Aberdeen Standard Investments Ireland in Dublin, while also serving as deputy president.

“It is such a responsible role to represent fellow members at events all around the world, and I am so grateful and happy that so many wonderful people have placed so much trust in me,” she said.

“As an Irish woman it is a huge privilege to represent the profession on the global stage,” Ms Collins added.

Ms Collins will serve alongside ACCA’s new president, Mark Millar, from Suffolk, England. Joseph Owolabi, from Melbourne, Australia, will fill the vice-president position which Ms Collins held last year.

ACCA has 227,000 members across 176 countries.