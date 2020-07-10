Irish tech firm to facilitate cashless tickets for hurling and football

Tipperary GAA is teaming up with Irish technology company Future Ticketing to provide cashless entry to this year’s county hurling and football championships.

Entry to all club matches will be ticket-only with maximum attendances set in accordance with Government guidelines of 200 until the 17th of this month and 500 after July 20th.

Participating club and season ticket-holders will get priority with tickets not taken by these groups sold to the public via the Tipperary GAA website and social media channels, using Future Ticketing’s technology.

Data protection

All data will be controlled by Tipperary GAA in line with data protection laws, using Future Ticketing and Amazon technology.

Ronan Burns, business development manager at Future Ticketing, said, “It gives me great personal satisfaction to be able to partner with Tipperary GAA in these difficult times.”

Tullamore, Co Offaly-based Future Ticketing provides customers with software allowing them to sell tickets for their own events via their websites, rather than using a third-party agent.

Clients include Connacht Rugby, the National Ploughing Championships, Shamrock Rovers, and the Curragh, Galway and Punchestown racecourses.