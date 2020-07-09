Cpl Resources upbeat on 2020 profit, despite coronavirus impact

Recruitment group Cpl Resources said pre-tax profit for the year would broadly be in line with expectations, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business.

The company said reduced hiring hit its permanent placement business, but the “flexible talent” portion of its business – which accounts for more than 70 per cent of its net fee income – remained resilient, with solid demand across the pharmaceutical, life science and technology sectors.

Results would also be supported by strong growth in profits in the first half of its financial year, a momentum that continued until March, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused a shutdown of large parts of the Irish economy.

Cpl moved its staff to remote working and continued to working with employees, candidates and clients. The company also implemented a number of cost initiatives.

Full-year results will be announced in September.

Cpl said it expected the impact of the economic slowdown in the wake of Covid-19 to continue through its 2021 financial year.