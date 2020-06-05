Ikea among major retailers to reopen next week

Ikea is among the major retailers to confirm they will reopen next week, after the Government announced an acceleration of its economic reopening plan after a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Other major retailers set to reopen include Smyths Toys, Marks and Spencer and Harvey Norman. Lifestyle Sports and bookseller Eason are among groups planning a staggered reopening of their outlets.

Ikea said its flagship store in Ballymun, north Dublin, as well as its click and collect store on the southside in Carrickmines, would both reopen on Monday.

The company said it would reopen with a number of anti-virus safety measures in place, as well as procedures to manage the influx of shoppers expected. It will limit the number of shoppers allowed in-store, with groups banned and a maximum of only two people allowed shop together. Shoppers would be marshalled by “social distancing wardens” in the store, it said.

Ikea said it would also implement capacity restrictions on its car parks and it would be assisted by gardaí in controlling access. Its Swedish food market would be open, it said, while its bistro would be takeaway only. It urged shoppers to bring their own bags and those seeking to return items to do so at a later date.

Marks and Spencer said all its non-food stores would reopen on Monday; its grocery outlets remained open throughout the pandemic. M&S said its cafes would remain closed but takeaway coffee would be available. Fitting rooms will be closed to customers.

Australian large-format store chain Harvey Norman said its furniture and bedding departments would also reopen on Monday, after its electrical departments were permitted to reopen on May 18th.

Lifestyle

Lifestyle Sports announced a staggered reopening of its 50 stores. Six will reopen on Monday, including Mary Street in Dublin, Blanchardstown Retail Park, Carrickmines, Grafton Street, Galway Retail Park and The Capitol in Cork. A further 13 stores will open on June 11th, followed by the remainder on the following Monday, 15th.

Book retailer Eason will also reopen six stores next week on a “trial basis”, including those in Dún Laoghaire, Dungarvan, Swords, Douglas and Dundrum. Its flagship on O’Connell Street in Dublin will not reopen next week, however. It said it would keep its reopening plans “under review”.

Smyths Toys, the country’s largest family-owned non-grocery retailer, said it also planned to reopen its 21 Irish stores on Monday.

Penneys is among the major retailers to announce it will not be reopening next week. It had been working to June 29th, which was the original date for the reopening of larger retailers under the Government’s plan, before that date was accelerated by Ministers to Monday the 8th. Its UK Primark stores will reopen on June 15th.

All retailers with their own street entrances will be permitted to reopen from Monday under the Government’s accelerated plan. Shopping centres will be allowed reopen on June 15th, although food courts must remain closed as shoppers will not be allowed congregate indoors.