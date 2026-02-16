‘Right about everything’: Liz Truss meets Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida

After spending time and resources criss-crossing the Atlantic to cultivate the support of the Maga faithful, former UK prime minister Liz Truss has finally got the prize she apparently craved: a photo with Donald Trump.

Britain’s shortest-serving PM tweeted a photo on Sunday showing her in the company of the US president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

“Right about everything,” Truss posted, tagging the president on X.

Trump had yet to record the meeting on his own social media feeds, focusing instead on promoting the new documentary made by his wife, Melania. It is unclear how long the meeting between Truss and Trump lasted and how it was initiated.

Truss, who has increasingly adopted extreme positions to the right of the Conservative party she once led since she left office, and has attempted to relaunch herself as a podcaster, has made addresses in each of the last two years at the flagship annual conference of the US right.

She told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last year that her own country was “failing”, as she appeared alongside rightwing populists from around the world planning deeper ties and co-operation.

An increasingly marginal figure in British politics, who was prime minister for only 49 days and lost her seat in 2024’s general election, Truss has sought to secure a safe harbour at CPAC, a once mainstream conservative gathering that has embraced Trump’s brand of nativist-populism.

At home in the UK, meanwhile, Truss has been trying to get her own club off the ground and has been accused of wandering the premises of London’s exclusive club 5 Hertford Street in search of members to poach for her rival operation.

Former UK prime minister Liz Truss. Photograph: X

The latter, called The Leconfield, asks “founding members” for £500,000 and was conceived by Truss and the property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz, who is transforming his Curzon Street offices for the venture. – The Guardian