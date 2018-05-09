Hayes solicitors appoints three new partners and five associates

Hayes solicitors has announced the appointment of three partners and five associates to the firm.

Martha Wilson (healthcare), Tomás Nyhan (property) and Jeremy Erwin (commercial and business) have all been promoted as partners.

In addition, Fiona Shipsey (property), Cian Clinch (commercial and business), Sarah Byrne (property), James Kelly (property) and Conor Morgan (healthcare), have been appointed as associates.

“The new appointments reflect increased activity in the market and our dedication to attracting and promoting lawyers of the highest calibre to ensure first class service to clients,” said David Phelan, managing partner at Hayes.