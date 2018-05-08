Online improvement lifts William Hill first quarter revenue

British bookmaker William Hill said net revenue for the first 17 weeks of 2018 was 3 per cent higher as a recovery at its online business help offset drag from cooling high street operations.

Online net revenue for the 17 weeks to April 24th came in 12 per cent higher helped by favourable sporting results at the start of 2018.

However, revenue from its retail operations were down 4 per cent with amounts wagered slipping 13 per cent, hurt by weaker performance in horse-racing. – Reuters