NI waste specialist signs contract Department of Agriculture

A Northern Ireland waste and environmental specialist has won a £3.5 million contract with the Republic’s Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to treat and dispose of contaminated dredge material.

ATG, which is based in Coleraine, is investing £1 million and recruiting an additional 14 staff to help increase its export sales.

Dr Mark McKinney, who founded the company in 2006 and is its managing director, said its latest investment programme and a partnership with the marine infrastructure specialist, the ABCO group, were fundamental factors in helping it secure the new contract at Killybegs Harbour.

Dr McKinney added: “In the past three years our sales have more than quadrupled and our reputation in the waste recycling sector is rapidly growing. Our next steps will be to expand into new markets, particularly Europe and Africa.”

Invest NI has offered the Coleraine company financial backing totalling £98,700 to support the new jobs and the company has also benefitted from technical assistance to develop and trial new treatment processes.

It is the second Northern Ireland business celebrating a major contract win in the Republic in as many weeks, the Antrim-based manufacturing food firm, Golden Popcorn has also signed a deal estimated to be worth €1million with Aldi.

Sean McClinton, managing director of Golden Popcorn, said: “We are delighted to secure this contract with Aldi which is a major stepping stone in our growth journey, particularly in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain markets.”