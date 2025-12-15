IFA president and 11-year-old son travelling to Brussels by tractor as part of protest

The president of the Irish Farmers' Association Francie Gorman and his 11-year-old son Tom at the Irish Farm Centre in Dublin, before they set off on a journey to Brussels by tractor as part of a Europe-wide protest. Photograph: Cillian Sherlock/PA Wire

The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and his 11-year-old son are travelling to Brussels by tractor as part of a Europe-wide protest.

Francie Gorman and his son Tom set out from the Irish Farm Centre in Bluebell, Dublin on Monday morning with a small convoy of other tractors following behind them.

Their route sees them travelling south to catch a ferry from Rosslare to Dunkirk in France, expecting to reach Brussels for a wider protest organised by the European farm umbrella body COPA COGECA in Brussels on Thursday.

Mr Gorman said the protest was going to be one of the biggest demonstrations organised by COPA COGECA and that IFA staff had “worked tirelessly” to get the Irish delegation ready.

“I want a farming future for Tom the same way thousands of other farm families all over Ireland and Europe want their farm to be viable for the next generation,” he said.

“Tom and I are travelling over to deliver that message to the EU institutions next Thursday.”

[ Opposition to Mercosur trade deal waning as crunch EU vote approachesOpens in new window ]

The Brussels demonstration will coincide with an EU Council meeting that is due to discuss the next EU budget, including on the Common Agriculture Policy.

“The initial proposals would leave a significant gap in funding for the CAP programme post 2027,” said Mr Gorman.

“We will be standing with our colleagues from across Europe to deliver a strong and united message that an adequate budget is needed across the twin pillars.”

The IFA is also critical of the European Commission’s proposed Mercosur trade deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. – PA

[ Tense negotiations, trad music sessions: How deal to extend nitrates derogation was doneOpens in new window ]