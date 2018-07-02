Good weather prompts consumers to stock up on ice cream and cider

The good weather has driven consumers to stock up on ice cream, barbecue foods, sun care products and cider with soaring temperatures adding an extra €27 million to the grocery sector.

Figures on the Irish grocery market share from Kantar Worldpanel show sales of ice cream, barbecue foods and sun care products have increased by 12 per cent, 10 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

Alcoholic drinks have also seen a surge in demand with sales of cider up 14 per cent and beers and lagers up 5 per cent in the 12 weeks to June 17th compared to the same period last year.

“The influence of the hot weather on sales of summer essentials looks even more impressive when you compare this to overall market growth at 2.1 per cent,” said David Berry, a director at Kantar Worldpanel.

Tesco commanded the largest individual share of the Republic’s grocery market in the period ahead of SuperValu with Dunnes Stores remaining in third place. Lidl slightly edged out Aldi for the fourth spot but the two retailers account for nearly a quarter of sales.

According to Kantar, the value of Tesco’s sales grew 3.7 per cent over the 12-week period while Musgrave-owner SuperValu recorded growth of just 0.1 per cent.

Tesco’s market share stood at 22.4 per cent with SuperValu on 21.8 per cent, Dunnes Stores on 21.7 per cent, Lidl with 11.7 per cent and Aldi with 11.4 per cent.

“Over the past 12 weeks, 1.3 million customers chose to shop at Tesco - the highest reach of all the retailers. Although the grocer has not notably increased this shopper base compared to this time last year, Tesco has encouraged customers to add an extra item to their baskets every time they shop - upping their average spend by 80c to €25.50,” Mr Berry added.

He noted that SuperValu continues to have a loyal customer following, with consumers shopping more frequently at SuperValu stores.

Other outlets including M&S, Boots, Spar and Centra had a market share of 11 per cent.

The price of goods, meanwhile, fell during the 12 week period, with grocery market inflation standing at -0.6 per cent, according to Kantar.