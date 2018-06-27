Volume of retail sales up 4.3% in May compared to last year

There was an annual increase of 4.3 per cent in the volume of retail sales during May compared with the same month last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Seasonally adjusted, the volume of retail sales increased by 0.1 per cent in the month of May.

Excluding motor trades, there was an increase of 1.5 per cent in the volume of retail sales in May when compared with April, and there was an increase of 4.7 per cent in the annual figure

The sectors with the largest monthly volume increases were hardware, paints and glass (8.9 per cent), and books, newspapers and stationery (4.3 per cent).

The sectors with the largest month on month volume decreases were furniture and lighting (-4.7 per cent), and bars (-2.9 per cent).

There was a decrease of 0.4 per cent in the value of retail sales in May when compared with April and there was an annual increase of 3.7 per cent when compared with May 2017.

Excluding motor trades, there was an increase of 1.4 per cent in the month and an increase of 3.5 per cent in the annual figure.