Just do it: Nike’s home market is getting its mojo back

Nike’s North American sales rose for the first time in four quarters, a sign that its new products are catching on with US shoppers.

The performance beat Nike’s own forecast for flat sales in the region. The shares rose as much as 10 per cent in early trading on Friday.

For more than a year, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company has been promising investors that slowing growth and revenue declines in its largest market were only a short-term trend.

Nike said the lion’s share of the blame fell on US retail partners, which have been closing stores amid a broader industry retrenchment. It also faces a rejuvenated Adidas AG, which has regained its cachet with consumers.

Chief executive Mark Parker predicted North American momentum will continue through the current fiscal year.

“And I’ll put an exclamation point on the product as being a driving force beyond just executing some of the basics better across the board,” he said on a conference call with analysts yesterday.

Nike maintained its rapid growth overseas, where it generates more than half its revenue. China sales rose 35 per cent in the quarter ended May 31st, while revenue from Asia Pacific and Latin America gained 12 per cent.

Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa rose 24 per cent. A 20 per cent spike in apparel sales helped fuel the gains.

Profit, meanwhile, got a boost from the corporate tax cuts passed last year in the US. The company’s rate fell to 6.4 per cent - half of its rate a year ago - and it shaved $82 million off its tax bill.

Overall sales were $9.8 billion, surpassing analysts’ average estimate of $9.4 billion.

“Everything is pointing in the right direction,” said Chen Grazutis, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. “The top line is clicking again, and they are gaining traction with new products.”

Following the results, the company nudged up its outlook for the current fiscal year: Nike is now forecasting annual sales growth in the high single digits, as opposed to a previous estimate for growth in the mid- to high single-digits.

The company also announced a $15 billion share buyback program, which will begin when its current $12 billion program concludes in the current fiscal year. – Bloomberg