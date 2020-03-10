French Connection posts full-year loss as competition weighs

Clothing retailer French Connection reported a full-year loss on Tuesday, citing difficult trading conditions in the UK.

The retailer, once known for its provocative FCUK brand of clothing and accessories, posted an underlying loss of £2.9 million (€3.3 million) for the year ended January 31st, compared with a profit of £800,000 a year earlier.

“The overall result for the financial year is disappointing,” chief executive Stephen Marks said in a statement.

“Performance during the second half has been considerably worse than expected, particularly during the fourth quarter i0.8 million pounds in the UK,” he said, adding it was partly due to wholesale shipments being moved into the new year. – Reuters