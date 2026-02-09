Beyond time for Bord Bia row to be resolved, Barry Cowen says

Bord Bia chairman Larry Murrin flanked by a garda as he arrived for a meeting of the Oireachtas agriculture committee at Leinster House last week. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has said it is “beyond time” for a resolution to protests calling for the resignation of Larry Murrin as chairman of Bord Bia.

The former minister for agriculture said a line needed to be drawn under the “deeply regrettable” row, which was distracting from more important issues.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), other farming lobby groups and Sinn Féin have called for Murrin to step down from his role as chair of the semi-State body, after it emerged his company, Dawn Farms, sources less than 1 per cent of its supply of beef for its products from Brazil.

The Government has backed Murrin, despite daily protests staged by the IFA at the offices of Bord Bia, the agency tasked with promoting Irish food abroad. Murrin has said he has no intention of stepping down.

Speaking in the European Parliament, Cowen there had been a “personalised campaign” pushing for the chief executive of the meat supplier to leave his Bord Bia role.

Dawn Farms, which supplies meat ingredients to a number of international food brands, has said Irish beef makes up the majority of its supply. It said the small amount imported from Brazil and other countries is necessary to ensure continuity of supply.

The Midlands North West MEP said there was a “contradiction” in Irish farmers protesting about “minuscule imports of Brazilian beef” by Murrin’s company while at the same time Irish farmers were importing grain feeds from South American countries “every day for our livestock”.

The controversy was distracting from major issues facing Irish agriculture, such as coming reforms of the Common Agricultural Policy in the European Union’s next seven-year budget, Cowen said.

“It’s beyond time for all parties to come to the table and resolve this responsibly, including through increased farmer representation on governance boards, if necessary,” he said.

The backdrop to the protests is opposition among farmers and the IFA to the separate trade deal recently agreed between the EU and the Mercosur bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, over fears exports of Irish beef will suffer from increased competition.