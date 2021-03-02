Flutter’s revenues rise but profits down due to charge related to Stars deal

Charges for its merger with rival Stars Group sent profits at Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment falling 99 per cent last year to €1.15 million.

Flutter said revenue last year more than doubled to £4.4 billion (€4.6 billion) from £2.14 billion in 2019 on the back of its deal with the Canadian owner of Poker Stars and Skybet.

Profit before tax fell 99 per cent to £1 million (€1.15 million) from £136 million following a deduction of £432 million in non cash acquisition accounting adjustments, Flutter said.

Earnings rise

Group earnings rose 109 per ent to £889 million last year from £425 million in 2019.

Chief executive, Peter Jackson, said 2020 was a historic year for Flutter as it completed the Stars Group merger and increased its stake in its US business, Fanduel.

“We continue to grow our recreational player base across all key regions. In quarter four alone the group had over 7.6 million monthly online players,” he added.