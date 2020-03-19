Estate agents replace physical viewings with virtual ones

Irish estate agents are promoting virtual viewings of properties in a bid to keep the housing market functioning through the coronavirus crisis. DNG and Sherry FitzGerald are among the agencies to have completely ended physical viewings of residential properties for now.

DNG chief executive Keith Lowe said the agency had initially moved to viewings by appointment only, but decided last weekend that it would suspend these too.

“We are doing everything online,” Mr Lowe said. More than 100 properties will be viewable through 360-degree videos that it will place online every three hours.

Service

The agency has also started a free online-only valuation service. If sellers send its representatives their Eircode, agents will use Google StreetView in conjunction with any supplied interior videos, to value the property.

Mr Lowe said it had been a busy week for sales, but that the deals being struck now were based on viewings that took place before the crisis escalated.

“Sales are going to completely slow down over the next two weeks,” he said, adding that housebuyers are unlikely to proceed to a sale based on an online viewing alone.

In the event that the Government’s guidance on social distancing extends beyond March 29th, which Mr Lowe expects it will, DNG may eventually explore ways of safely returning to one-on-one physical viewings.

Sherry FitzGerald, which has likewise closed its offices and ended all physical viewings, has launched what it is calling “virtual viewing Friday”, with househunters invited to register their interest for timed viewings of the agency’s properties. These will be conducted over a video conferencing platform throughout the day.

Other agencies are grappling with the same issues. In a video message posted on its website earlier this week, Lisney managing director David Byrne said its “utmost priority” was “to protect our most valuable asset, our people” as well as clients and customers.

It has closed its offices, but remains operational. “For now, all of our properties remain open to view by appointment, but understandably this remains at the discretion of our vendors and our landlords.”

Lisney intends to begin “agent-led” virtual viewing over the coming days, with some placed on social media and others available on request.

Uncertain spell

Meanwhile, MyHome.ie managing director Angela Keegan described it as “an unprecedented time for the property sector and for society as a whole”, but that the company would do what it could to “help our colleagues get through this spell of uncertainty”.

MyHome.ie has cut estate agents’ listing fees by 50 per cent backdated to March 1st for a period of fourth months, the company said on Thursday. The property website, which is owned by The Irish Times, said the arrangement would be reviewed monthly.

“We will continue to work on enhancing our online features so agents can have the best possible platform on which to virtually showcase their available properties.”